Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 21,946 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

