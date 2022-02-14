Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 83,961 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,961 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

