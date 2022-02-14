Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

