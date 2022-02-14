Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.18% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $158,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

