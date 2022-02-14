ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.28. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,647,821 shares of company stock worth $2,147,862. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

