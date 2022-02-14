Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 12,945 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.