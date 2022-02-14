Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

