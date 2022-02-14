Cliffwater LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cliffwater LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. BlackRock TCP Capital accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.86% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $105,750. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

