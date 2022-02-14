Cliffwater LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment makes up 0.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $3,602,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

