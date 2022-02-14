Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,229.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,229 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.70), with a volume of 47981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($17.24).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.18) to GBX 1,540 ($20.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.01) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.79).

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.01.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

