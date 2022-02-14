Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,964,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

