Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NET. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

