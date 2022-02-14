Cloudflare’s (NET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.