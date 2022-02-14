Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Shares of 85,195 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,067,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $19.90 on Monday, reaching $879.90. 362,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,965,293. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $994.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $911.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.65 billion, a PE ratio of 175.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.