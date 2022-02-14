Clough Capital Partners L P Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.31% of Arvinas worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,673,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,666. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

