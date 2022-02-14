Clough Capital Partners L P Has $18.15 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 424.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 150.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 417,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,942 shares of company stock worth $9,109,528 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.10. 8,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

