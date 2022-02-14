Clough Capital Partners L P Has $34.98 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 653,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,396,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.