Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $1.95 Million in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 293,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.11% of The Gabelli Equity Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAB. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. 1,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,610. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.