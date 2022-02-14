Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.52. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 28,682 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 844,347 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

