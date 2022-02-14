CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of CME Group worth $238,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.11 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

