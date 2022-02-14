CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12-month low of $182.11 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

