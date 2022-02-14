CMG Global Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,431. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

