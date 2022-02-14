CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

