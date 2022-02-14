CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 447,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth about $9,850,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FICVU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

