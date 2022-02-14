CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,023,835 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,555,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,834 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $21,070,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL remained flat at $$26.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,410,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

