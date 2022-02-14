CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,697,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,654,000.

HCVIU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

