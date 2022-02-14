Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,007,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. The company has a market cap of $441.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.