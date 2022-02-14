Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 746 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

