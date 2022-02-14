Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.