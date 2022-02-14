Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,783,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,479,528,000 after buying an additional 1,925,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

