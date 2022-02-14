Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,322. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $79.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

