Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

