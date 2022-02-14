Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

ALLO stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

