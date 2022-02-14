Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 65,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock traded down $6.54 on Monday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,328. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.