Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 421.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 5.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of EQT worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in EQT by 57.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $2,605,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $169,716,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

