Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 248.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 3.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.13. 1,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

