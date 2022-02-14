Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 104,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

