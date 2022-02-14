Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCEP opened at $57.09 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

