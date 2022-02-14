Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CCEP opened at $57.09 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.