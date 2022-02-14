Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,386 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $34,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

