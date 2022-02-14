Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

