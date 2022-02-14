Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
