Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $15,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
