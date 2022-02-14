Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE UTF opened at $26.87 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.