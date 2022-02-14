Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE RFI opened at $16.19 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.53% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

