Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE RFI opened at $16.19 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
