Columbia Asset Management Buys 1,900 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

