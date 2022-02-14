Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $145.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

