Columbia Asset Management Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.33 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.19.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

