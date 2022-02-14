Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,944 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 247,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,345,121. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

