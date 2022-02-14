Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Shares of CMA opened at $98.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

