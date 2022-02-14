Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE CMC opened at $35.66 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.